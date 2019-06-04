Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Troll Who Criticized Luna's Hair: 'Maybe She Can Come Do Your Makeup'

Chrissy Teigen isn’t going to let anyone mess with her kids!

On Monday, Teigen, 33, shared two adorable videos on Instagram of her and John Legend‘s 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone bargaining with her mom over how much candy she would be allowed to have if she promised to be on her best behavior.

“I want the candy ’cause I want it … and I like it,” answers Luna in the clip when asked by Teigen why she deserves the candy. The feisty response earned her a nod of approval from Legend, 40.

While the clips prove Luna may have a future career in law, one commentator took aim at the little one’s appearance rather than acknowledging her skills.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” a user wrote in the comment section of the video.

In the clip, Luna can be seen with her hair slicked back into a tiny ponytail.

Teigen quickly fired back at the commentator, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

This isn’t the first time the Lip Sync Battle cohost has had to defend one of her children against negativity.

Back in December, Teigen took the opportunity to address some Twitter “trolls” who left negative comments concerning her 1-year-old son Miles Theodore‘s helmet, which she previously explained he is wearing to treat his “adorably slightly misshapen head” as a result of Plagiocephaly.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” began the model.

“Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist — we didn’t just go straight to helmet,” she continued. “We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and family Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder,” Teigen added in a separate tweet. “Not promoting anything. Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now.”

When she’s not warding off negativity, Teigen is busy being the best parent she can be.

Back in April, Teigen opened up to PEOPLE about why she feels it’s important to make sure that she and Legend are on the same page of parenting.

The mom of two shared that as Luna gets older, she is beginning to figure out what she can and can’t get away with.

While Luna experiments to see how far she can push her parents’ patience and attempts to outsmart them, Teigen said she has discovered why it’s crucial to share the “bad guy” disciplinary role with her husband.

“Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” Teigen said.

“You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy,” Teigen continues. “No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy. It’s important to be on the same page.”