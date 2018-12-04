Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself Against 'Trolls' Who Criticized Helmet Use for Her Son Miles

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen took the opportunity to address some Twitter “trolls” who left negative comments concerning her 6-month-old son Miles Theodore‘s helmet, which she explained Monday that he was wearing to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head” as a result of Plagiocephaly.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” began the model, 33.

“Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist — we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”

“Just didn’t want you guys to see pictures and wonder,” Teigen added in a separate tweet. “Not promoting anything. Just sharing our story! Thank you back to your bridge now.”

In Monday’s tweets, the Lip Sync Battle host explained that her younger child was “getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” but urged her followers not to be concerned.

“If you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow,” Teigen wrote.

In follow-up posts on Twitter and her Instagram account, the mother of two fawned over her adorable baby boy, sharing photos of little Miles wearing his helmet.

Teigen took a hilariously sarcastic approach in a follow-up tweet Tuesday, addressing fans who criticized how she swung daughter Luna Simone around by her arms in a Monday-night video.

The footage, taken in what looks like Teigen and husband John Legend‘s living room, showed the mother-daughter duo dancing and singing along to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin while the 2½-year-old wore a princess dress.

“But you were right about the dancing. I could have ripped luna’s arms off and I will be more careful. I was in the moment and I apologize profusely,” she wrote.