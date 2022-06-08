Chrissy Teigen Cheers on Daughter Luna at Her Dance Recital: 'Yessss Girl!'
Chrissy Teigen is one proud mama!
The cookbook author, 36, gave a sweet shout out to daughter Luna Simone on her Instagram Stories on Monday, showing her 6-year-old on stage at her dance recital.
In the video, Teigen can be heard cheering on Luna from the audience, adding the caption, "Hair flip!!!!"
The former model also shared pictures of her girl holding a bouquet of flowers after the show as well as another picture in which she posed alongside her little brother, Miles Theodore, 4.
"Yessss girl!" Teigen captioned the post.
RELATED: John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'
Teigen, who shares both children with husband John Legend, 43, revealed that Luna lost her tooth over the weekend. The Chrissy's Court star shared a picture on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo smiling for a selfie.
Luna showed off her missing tooth in the picture, which Teigen captioned, "Tooth fairy time!"
Last week, Teigen also showed off her kids' competitive spirits during a night at home. In one Instagram photo, Luna gave her best fighting stance while wearing a karate belt — and, in another picture, Miles was captured hanging on Legend's back.
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Son Miles Giving 'Very Informative' Insight on His Name
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"These two are keeping it exciting these days. I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.