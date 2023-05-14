Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 'All the People' Who Help Her 'Be the Best Mother I Can Possibly Be'

"I am endlessly thankful," Teigen noted, posting photos on Mother's Day of the many people who help her raise her three children

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 14, 2023 08:29 PM
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen is soaking up Mother's Day with her three kids, but also celebrating the people who help her in her mothering journey.

The cookbook author, 37, shared photos to Instagram Sunday celebrating a variety of people who contribute to raising her children with husband John Legend — son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughters Esti Maxine, 4 months, and Luna Simone, 7.

"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," she captioned the carousel of shots. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you."

Chrissy Teigen
chrissy teigen instagram

Teigen's post won praise from many commenters — one noted, "Thank you for being transparent! Such a breath of fresh air!" — but the entrepreneur and women's health activist is used to having her mothering decisions under a microscope. She recently shared some visual responses to a string of hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen, 37, sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13 after her cesarean section.

"Obsessed with this comment," the cookbook author added about one specific troll, who posted that Teigen was "born male" and "used something called a moonbump" during her pregnancy, before bizarrely claiming that they were also a "huge fan of Chrissy by the way."

Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with children Esti, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about her first cesarean section in March — and why she was "so excited" about the surgery.

"I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said of her previous births. "I really love surgery."

"I like that I've seen both experiences," added Teigen.

