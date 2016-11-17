"Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything," Chrissy Teigen tells Today candidly

Chrissy Teigen Says Celebs' Post-Baby Bodies Are Not 'Realistic': We Have Nannies and 'All the Help' to Bounce Back

She may have the post-baby body of even pal Kim Kardashian West‘s dreams, but in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she’s not going to sugarcoat the reality of her situation.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” the Lip Sync Battle host, 30, told Todayon Wednesday. “So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there.”

Adds the wife of John Legend, “We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

The former Sports Illustrated model has a history of being open about both the joys and struggles of new motherhood, having undergone IVF to conceive daughter Luna Simone, 7 months, and endured unwarranted criticism from “mommy shamers” on social media.

One other aspect of being a first-time parent that many people don’t talk about and Teigen wishes they would? Baby blues.

“I think a lot of the mood stuff that happens afterwards isn’t really talked about, whether it’s postpartum depression or really just, for me, some days, I wouldn’t know how to cope with work and juggle things and still have time for a husband life,” she says.

“And that was really tough for me, and I think just the mere act of losing those endorphins, I think I was slightly cursed by having such a great pregnancy and being so happy and having so much energy, that just the decline of all those endorphins, and all the prenatals and everything I was on and how healthy I was, naturally made my mood change. There were periods where you get super dark.”

Teigen is currently working on a second cookbook after the success of her first, Cravings. And the multitasking mama has learned in her little girl’s first seven months that balance is key — especially when it comes to handling unsolicited comments on social media.

“I can see things coming a mile away,” she says. “I know that when I post something, if she’s in a car seat, I’ve got to be ready for the million people telling me she’s in the car seat wrong, even though she’s in there correctly.”

She continues, “At this point, I know what they’re going to say before they say it. If I’m holding her while I’m cooking, or if I’m holding her within 10 feet of a stove top, I’ve kind of just come to expect it.”

Teigen says Legend, 37, wasted no time forming a bond with his little girl, who is featured alongside her parents in Legend’s new music video for his song “Love Me Now.”