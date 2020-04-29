Chrissy Teigen Camps in the Backyard with John Legend, Daughter Luna and Mom Vilailuck

"Honestly already having so much fun," Chrissy Teigen wrote of her family camping experience

Chrissy Teigen is finding creative ways to keep her family spirits up amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday night, the Lip Sync Battle host documented her hilarious camping experience in a tent outside in the family's backyard with husband John Legend, their daughter, Luna, 4, and her mom, Vilailuck (Teigen and Legend's son Miles, 1, was absent from the festivities).

Teigen, 34, shared a series of photos from the outdoor excursion on her Instagram Story. In the first image she posted, the foursome makes monster hands while sitting in the giant tent, wearing flashlight headbands.

"Camping in the backyard!" she wrote on the image.

Next on Teigen's Story, Luna gets comfortable in the tent wearing her pajamas as her famous mom begins reading her a bedtime story — "Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark."

"Mom used to read these when she was little," Teigen says. "We've been reading it and she loves it, she loves scary stories."

Teigen then shared a mother-daughter photo of the two, posing with happy smiles in the tent. "Honestly already having so much fun," the Chrissy's Court star wrote.

Later, Luna takes center stage, introducing all her stuffed animals, including "little pinky bunny" and two famous Disney characters: the Beast (from Beauty and the Beast) and Moana.

As Luna and Vilailuck begin to lay down in their sleeping bags, Teigen says, "It's happening and it's so cozy. I love this."

Teigen then explains the "survival supplies" the family has stocked up in their backyard tent — water and some pasta.

As the family, gets comfortable in the tent, Teigen alerts Luna of some "strange noises" coming from outside. The pair set out to investigate with the help of their flashlight headbands when they see someone with a ghost-like white sheet wrapped around them heading towards the tent.

As Luna, Teigen and Legend, 41, scream in fear, the "ghost" — actually Vilailuck in disguise — tries to enter the tent.

"You can't break character dude. Go back," Teigen jokingly tells her mom, who then exits the tent.

With no sign of the "ghost," Teigen calmly tells a frightened Luna, "I think she's gone. I think we are okay now."

But when the "ghost" tries to enter the tent once again, Luna screams and hides under her sleeping bag. Teigen and Legend, meanwhile, hysterically laugh over the silly prank.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the A-list parents have shown off how they are keeping themselves and their little ones busy at home. In March, Legend hosted his own free streaming concert, which Teigen attended in her best bath towel dress.

The mother of two also officiated a beachside wedding between two of her daughter’s stuffed animals, while Legend serenaded the crowd with a cover of Selena Gomez’s “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself.”

Despite all the fun and games, Teigen has also spoken candidly about the anxieties associated being homebound. “This is honestly unreal,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

