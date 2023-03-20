Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Breastfeeding Daughter Esti After Two Breast Lifts: 'Incredible to Me'

Chrissy Teigen tells PEOPLE that she's been "so lucky" each time she's pursued breastfeeding

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 01:05 PM
Chrissy Teigen and baby Estie
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her breastfeeding journey with daughter Esti.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her work with Cord Blood Registry to encourage parents to store newborn stemcells, the mom of three, 37, shared she's been "so lucky" when it's come time to breastfeed each of her three kids — Esti Maxine, 9 weeks, Miles Theodore, 4½, and Luna Simone, 7 next month.

"I was so lucky because Luna and Miles latched immediately. Esti latched immediately. If anything, it was like me that was like, 'I need to produce this,' " she said of the experiences. "I love pumping and I love trying to make as much milk as possible."

Chrissy Teigen
chrissy teigen instagram

That said, Teigen shares that she "supplemented with all three children" and hopes moms "don't drive yourself crazy over that."

"I'm surprised I have a drop of milk. I've done the lift augmentation twice. The fact that my nipple came off and was sewn back on, and I still have milk is incredible to me," she says.

"I mean, Luna and Miles are thriving, and they're great, and they were fed, and the most important thing is a fed baby. I used to be so scared, like, 'Oh, my God, they're not getting milk.' I used to try to order donor milk online and freak myself out about everything. Not this time."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Baby Daughter Esti a Sandwich Kiss In Adorable New Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend kiss baby daughter Esti on both cheeks. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen, who shares her three kids with husband John Legend, also opened up about her work with Cord Blood Registry, sharing why she finds banking cord blood and tissue a "fascinating process" she "truly believes in."

"It was just so cool to me to learn about. [My OB-GYN] told me that they clip off a three, four-inch piece of the umbilical cord. And that little piece is full of millions of stem cells and cord blood tissue that they can use to treat over 80 different conditions now," she explains. "It's insane. Cerebral palsy, cancer, leukemia, a lot of autoimmune diseases."

"To know that you can do that and then be able to help not only that child whose cord blood you banked but their siblings and even yourself, it's just important," she adds.

