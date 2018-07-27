Breastfeeding in Bali! Chrissy Teigen Lounges in the Nude While Nursing Baby Miles on Vacation

Chrissy Teigen is one multitasking mom!

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle star is currently on a family vacation in Bali, Indonesia, alongside husband John Legend, 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone and 10-week-old son Miles Theodore. And with the kids in tow, the nursing mom has certain responsibilities — ones that she appears determined not to get in the way of her relaxation.

While documenting the getaway on her Instagram Stories Friday morning, Teigen showed her fans how she’s doing it all, sharing a hilarious photo of herself snapped while she was breastfeeding Miles and lounging poolside in the nude with a towel covering her middle and a book in her hand.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable Photos of Luna and Miles — Their ‘Babies in Bali’

Teigen and Legend have been documenting the trip for their followers on social media since Thursday.

Early in the day, Legend posted an Instagram photo of himself relaxing on a couch with his two little ones, showing Luna all smiles as Miles laid next to his dad.

“Babies in Bali,” Legend wrote in the post’s caption.

More photos of the kids came on Teigen’s Instagram Story, where she shared Legend holding Miles, Luna chowing down on “an exotic Balinese hamburger and French fries,” and Miles alone, making faces for the camera.

Luna, Miles, and John Legend John Legend Instagram

John Legend and Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna

Miles Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: John Legend Has ‘Barely Been Working’ Since Welcoming Son Miles: ‘There’s a Lot of Family Days’

The vacation comes as Legend told PEOPLE that he and Teigen have been focusing on time with their children.

“There’s a lot of family days,” he told PEOPLE in June at an event for his new wine brand LVE. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all… We just enjoy each other’s company.”

He and Teigen are also deep into the day-to-day tasks of caring for a newborn.

“A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper,” Legend said. “It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Guesses She’s ‘Really Doing This Kid Thing’ as a Mom of Two in Hilarious Photo

Of course, Teigen has always loved finding humor in those more “practical sides.”

The cookbook author — whose second title, Cravings: Hungry For More, drops in September — has never been shy about documenting feedings.

One breastfeeding session, in early July, had Teigen nursing a then-6-week-old Miles and Luna’s baby doll at the same time.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Teigen wrote alongside a silly photo of herself trying to acquiesce to her daughter’s demand.