"It's just so bad but I see the light finally," said Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting Botox to Help with Her 'Really Bad Pregnancy Headaches'

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about how she deals with pregnancy headaches.

The cookbook author, 34, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Twitter that she had been “cleared” to get botox shots to help with the pain, which she also dealt with during her second pregnancy.

“I get really really bad pregnancy headaches,” Teigen wrote. “Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms.”

“Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally,” she added.

Teigen went on to share that she’s also turned to botox to help with her non-pregnancy headaches. “Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing,” she added in another message.

Sharing another helpful tip with her followers, the soon-to-be mother of three noted that if possible, she advised fans to see a neurologist to learn more about the treatment.

“If you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of a cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your [obstetrician-gynecologist],” she said.

During her pregnancy with her son Miles Theodore, now 2, Teigen spoke about her struggles with pregnancy headaches — turning to her followers for advice on how to remedy it.

“I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant,” she wrote back in 2017. “But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft.”

Teigen and Legend, 41, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

Teigen and Legend announced their exciting pregnancy news last month, slipping in the big reveal at the end of the EGOT-winner’s latest music video for "Wild" — however, the clip almost didn’t make the cut.

Speaking with PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein during the latest conversation in Meredith's :BLACKPRINT series, the musician revealed that the decision to shoot the reveal was made at the last minute.

"She was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy," he told PEOPLE. "We hadn't taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, 'Let's just shoot it.' And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene."

"Then all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn't be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point," he adds. "So by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant."

Legend went on to share the baby news was a big surprise for the couple, who have been open about their past fertility struggles, and how they previously underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two children