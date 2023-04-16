Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Bath Time with Daughter Esti: 'Too Perfect'

Chrissy Teigen is making a splash with her daughter Esti Maxine.

The mom of three, 37, shared a sweet new snapshot holding her baby girl while the two take a bath together.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !" Teigen captioned her Instagram post on Sunday.

The model and cookbook author also posted an adorable clip of her 3-month-old with her hand in her mouth on her Instagram Story, writing, "Baby girl discovers fingers."

Along with Esti, Teigen shares son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, who turned 7 on Friday, with husband John Legend.

The couple welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend, 44, confirming the news at a private concert.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen discussed with PEOPLE last month her newfound confidence since welcoming her third baby.

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," said Teigen of her growing family. "You're just not so on edge and worried, and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything," she added.

"A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," Teigen continued. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."