Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why Sharing the Parenting 'Bad Guy' Role Is Very 'Helpful' with Daughter Luna

Even though Chrissy Teigen has her hands full, she always makes sure that she and John Legend are on the same page of parenting.

Opening up to PEOPLE on Friday, the mom of two, who shares daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 11 months, with Legend, revealed that as their elder child gets older, she is beginning to figure out what she can and can’t get away with.

While Luna experiments to see how far she can push her parents’ patience and attempts to outsmart them, Teigen, 33, said she has discovered why it’s crucial to share the “bad guy” disciplinary role with her husband, 40.

“Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” the model, who recently partnered with Pampers Pure to design two special diaper prints of pretzels and bulldogs, shares with PEOPLE.

“You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy,” Teigen continues. “No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy. It’s important to be on the same page.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and family John Legend/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Though Legend and Teigen split up their parenting responsibilities, they do occasionally require help from Teigen’s mother Vilailuck a.k.a. “Yai” — and according to the model, Luna tries to use that to her advantage.

“[Luna] will ask Yai — my mom — if something’s okay and she’ll say ‘no,'” Teigen says. “Then she’ll come to me and expect a different answer. I’m like, ‘No, we’re all in this together. Sorry, we’re on the same page. If Yai says you need to apologize for this, I’m gonna say the same thing.”‘

“I’m not gonna hold you and coddle you through it,” Teigen adds. “So we’re all pretty good about having open conversations about things with Luna and being on the same page.”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and family Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals John Legend is the Pushover Parent: ‘He Needs to Learn to Say No’

Despite sharing “bad guy” roles, Teigen acknowledges that Legend is still the “easier” parent — though she says his leniency is only with “meaningless stuff.”

“He’s definitely easier,” Teigen tells PEOPLE. “But I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’re having string cheese for dinner. Okay, well, it’s 20 minutes until dinner, now you’re gonna be full.'”

“And when you talk to the kids you’re really talking to your husband,” Teigen jokes. “You’re like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have had that 20 minutes before dinner because Mommy is making fish sticks, but I guess you’re gonna be a little full now!”

Of course, it’s not always about discipline for Legend and Teigen, who currently star on NBC competition series The Voice and Bring The Funny, respectively.

During the week, while the power couple works on the same NBC lot, Teigen says they’re able to enjoy some “wild” time with their kids on set.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Mom-Shaming Critics: ‘Imagine Being This Miserable’

“We work a lot, we’re on set a lot. Luckily, our jobs are the kind of place where you can bring your kids and have this life still,” she says. “John and I work on the same lot so we get to see each other a lot. I walk over to The Voice, he’ll walk over to Bring The Funny, and I have a little daycare that they’ve set up for me.”

“The Voice is a very family friendly atmosphere and all the kids are always running around, and they all get along and it’s so cute,” she continues. “I love bringing Luna over there because they get to go wild.”

“It’s a whole open indoor set with trailers in this big U shape and this open space in the middle, and it’s just people giving piggyback rides and food and snacks and they’re just running around like kids,” Teigen adds.

And it’s not just seeing Legend that Teigen and Luna particularly love about their family visits to NBC singing competition series. The model also revealed that she loves watching her daughter interact with Kelly Clarkson‘s little girl River Rose, 4.

“Kelly Clarkson has the most wonderful children and her daughter River is like a caretaker. Luna had just met her and it was automatic, it was just so adorable,” she explains of her daughter’s friendship with River.

“And it’s a testament to Kelly because Kelly is so normal and cool… and an amazing, amazing mother,” Teigen says. “I just see [Kelly] reflected in her kids and they’re so wonderful.”

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen on Learning to ‘Be Happy’ with Her Body After Baby: It’s ‘a Bit of a Journey’

Being around other children, however, doesn’t necessarily mean Teigen will be catching the baby fever anytime soon.

As a working mom with television gigs, the Pampers line (which is in Target now), two cookbooks, a makeup line, and more, Teigen says a third child may be in the future — but it won’t be an immediate thing.

“It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” she shares to PEOPLE. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix.”

“And then Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments,” Teigen explains. “So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.”

The “Chrissy pack” features two of Teigen’s favorite new prints: pretzels and bulldogs, and is exclusively available right now at Target.