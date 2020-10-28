Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Back' on Social Media After Pregnancy Loss

"I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey," the mother of two wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media nearly four weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Teigen, 34, shared some cooking videos on her Instagram Stories Tuesday — the same day she published an essay opening up about the heartbreaking experience — writing in one video that she's "back."

"I've missed posting my cookbook journey," the Cravings author said, sharing a video of some veggies sizzling in the oven. "I [am] so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever."

"I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey," Teigen continued. "I love and missed you guys."

"I'm back!" she added.

The mother of two also shared some videos of herself and daughter Luna Simone, 4, making some creative pancakes together. Luna made a lion-shaped treat, while Teigen made one that spelled her oldest's name and another in the shape of an ice cream cone.

Earlier on Tuesday, Teigen shared a heartfelt essay about the loss of her and husband John Legend's son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.

"I’m not sure I’ll ever forget the experience," wrote Teigen, who had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, in the essay.

"My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer," she said of the moment Jack was delivered. "I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again. I have no idea when I stopped. It could have been 10 minutes or an hour."

Teigen said that though a "hole was certainly made" after the loss of Jack, it has been filled with "the love of something I loved so much."

"It doesn’t feel empty, this space," she wrote. "It feels full."

Teigen concluded her essay by writing, "I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so. Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."

After first sharing the news of the pregnancy loss on Instagram on September 30, Teigen shared on October 16, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."

The update came after Legend, 41, dedicated his performance of "Never Break" at the Billboard Music Awards to his wife.

Sharing a video of the performance, he later wrote on Twitter, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling"

"I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments," he continued. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into this world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Sharing her essay on Instagram Tuesday, Teigen thanked her husband in the caption for "doing everything he could to take care of me."

"Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life," wrote Teigen, who also shares son Miles Theodore, 2, with Legend.