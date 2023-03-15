Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable FaceTime with Baby Daughter Esti, 8 Weeks: 'I Miss You So Much'

Nothing will stop Chrissy Teigen from checking in on her baby.

The mom of three, 37, shared on her Instagram Story that she recently FaceTimed her baby Esti Maxine, who was back home in Los Angeles while she and husband John Legend were thousands of miles away in New York.

Teigen shared a screenshot of her 8-week-old daughter, wearing a beige onesie and white blanket, on the FaceTime call looking adorably at her momma through the camera.

Half of Teigen's face could be seen on her end of the Facetime chat as she smiled back at her newborn baby girl.

"I miss you so much," Teigen wrote on the screenshot alongside a crying emoji.

Chrissy Teigen's FaceTime with daughter Esti. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen was in the Big Apple to attend the 2023 Planned Parenthood New York Spring Benefit Gala. She was one of the honorees for her advocacy of reproductive rights alongside Padma Lakshmi, according to Vogue.

The model shared an earlier Story that shower her walking the streets of New York City with her husband, with the two of them remarking, "Wow, it's cold."

And the Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love author is no stranger to sharing some sweet moments with her newborn with her 41 million followers on Instagram.

Last week, she posted a sweet video of Esti cooing while resting on her mom's legs, and a cute shot of her spending time with older daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, and Esti on International Women's Day.

"My girls 💕," Teigen captioned the picture of the trio hanging out on a couch together.

Legend — who also shares son Miles Theodore, 4½, with Teigen — shared with PEOPLE at the Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel Launch Party last month that he was "in awe" of how his wife is recovering from the cesarean delivery of their daughter.

"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," said the EGOT winner, 44. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."

Legend also added that his older kids were "doing so well" with Esti that "[it] just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he continued about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."