On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her second pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her second pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author attended Smithsonian Magazine‘s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., Wednesday alongside her husband John Legend, who was being honored at the annual gala.

With her new bangs on full display, Teigen looked elegant in a long-sleeved maxi dress with patterned color blocks of black, gold and burgundy.

Cinched at the waist with a black braided belt, the dress slightly showed off Teigen’s growing baby bump. The mom-to-be accessorized the look with a black leather clutch, dangling gold earrings and some sparkling rings.

Legend, 38, kept things elegant and simple in a black tuxedo with matching bow tie.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen made the announcement that she is pregnant with baby No. 2 in an adorable Instagram post on Nov. 21. Sources previously told PEOPLE the superstar couple have been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.

“They have been planning for this for a long time. Chrissy is really excited to finally share the news,” an insider said about the stars, who are parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

“They are so excited to make Luna a big sister,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They think Luna will do a great job with the baby and they’re really happy to be expanding their family.”

Legend and Teigen celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, and brought baby Luna on tour with them for part of Legend’s recently wrapped Darkness and Light Tour.