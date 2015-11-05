The mom-to-be stepped out for dinner with husband John Legend on Wednesday

Chrissy Teigen Shows off Her Baby Bump in Semi-Sheer Dress on Date with John Legend

Peek-a-boo baby bump!

Mommy-to-be Chrissy Teigen showed off her pregnancy belly in a little black dress with sheer cutouts Wednesday while on a date with husband John Legend.

The couple dined at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills along with two relatives.

Teigen topped off her look with black heels and a black handbag. Legend opted for a more casual look, sporting a white t-shirt with a jean jacket and jeans.

Teigen’s famed baby bump came back out to play Wednesday after the model previously covered up her pregnancy belly in a loose-fitting top at a Vogue event last month.

In the month following the couple’s pregnancy announcement, Teigen has faced criticism for her baby bump and pregnancy cravings (the critics have even prompted the star to swear off tweeting about her pregnancy).

But, never one to back down, the FabLife co-host has repeatedly shut down the critics.

“If you wanna give me unsolicited baby advice on the damn cereal I eat/what I wear u better unlock your profile so I can see your perfection,” Teigen tweeted.

