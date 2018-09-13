Chrissy Teigen Believes Eating Her Placenta Prevented Postpartum Depression After Second Baby

Chrissy Teigen has an unconventional method for dealing with postpartum depression, but it worked for her!

The model, 32, revealed in a recent interview that she ate her placenta after welcoming her second baby, son Miles Theodore, with her husband John Legend in May, which she believes is the reason she felt primarily happy the most recent time around.

During her appearance on CBS Sunday Morning‘s 40th anniversary special, which will air Friday, the Lip Sync Battle host also discussed her relationship with her social-media fans (she has about 30 million followers between Twitter and Instagram) and how her idea of body image has changed within the past few years.

When Teigen’s host, Rita Braver, expressed skepticism about the placenta practice, the mom of two responded with a laugh, “Really? That’s not a normal thing? I’m in L.A., it’s very normal. They grill it here. You can try some of mine after.”

“I think people on social media are my friends,” she told Braver about the reason she’s been so open about her parenting and fertility struggles online. “And I think they deserved to know. I don’t know, is that so weird?”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

RELATED: New Mom Nikki Reed Mourns the Last Day of Taking Her Placenta Pills: “Not Ready to Say Goodbye!”

Even though Teigen has posed in a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated in years past (one time was only 10 months after she gave birth to her first child, now-2-year-old daughter Luna Simone), that’s not a priority for her anymore.

“I really prefer being happy and getting to eat things that I love, still wanting to be healthy,” she explained. “But I just don’t care about looking good in a swimsuit anymore. I guess that’s the only way to put it.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna and Miles John Legend/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Is “Still Super Insecure” About Her Post-Baby Body as She Reveals Her Stretch Marks

Teigen and recent EGOT winner Legend, 39, welcomed Luna in April 2016, and her mom struggled with postpartum depression for months after.

In an interview with Refinery29 around Luna’s first birthday, the cookbook author told the outlet, “When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it. Now, I’m able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was.”

“You have your good and bad days,” she recalled. “Just when you think it’s really, really bad, it’s going to get better … So hopefully, if you’re going through something tough you can find some peace in knowing that.”

Chrissy Teigen, Miles and Luna Chrissy Teigen /Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Was “Drinking Too Much” After Having Luna: “I Wasn’t Being Good to My Body”

In February this year, Teigen was honest about her fears that the negative feelings would come back after she gave birth the second time.

“Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do,” she revealed, adding that after having Luna, “I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Luna Jerod Harris/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Who’ve Opened Up About Their Struggles with Postpartum Depression

“I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn’t think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that’s the way it goes,” Teigen explained. “You have a kid, you’re sad, you lose those endorphins and that’s the way it is.”

She continued, “I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it’s hard for people to point something out.”