Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Asks Whitney Cummings to Be Her Baby's Godmother in Hilarious Video: Watch

The cookbook author surprises Whitney Cummings during a live taping of her podcast Good For You, asking her if she'll be her baby's godmother while the comedian is high on magic mushrooms

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on September 14, 2022 09:18 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiOaDR2Jdgx/
Photo: whitney cummings/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is giving close friend Whitney Cummings a very special honor!

The pregnant cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, surprised Cummings, 40, during a live taping of the comedian's podcast Good For You, during which Teigen asked Cummings if she would be the godmother to her baby on the way.

During a special live episode that aired on Sept. 6 via Moment, Cummings was high on magic mushrooms for the first time when Teigen asked the question — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the emotional and hilarious moment.

In the clip, the Cravings author, 36, enters the room and surprises Cummings, who throws her hands up in the air and covers her mouth in awe.

"Is your heart racing right now?" Teigen asks Cummings, to which she says, "I am literally gonna have a heart attack."

As Cummings goes to feel Teigen's baby bump, the model shyly asks, "Do you want to be the godparent?"

"Yes!" Cummings exclaims before giving Teigen a big hug.

"Luna is so obsessed with Whitney," Teigen says of her 6-year-old daughter with Legend. The couple also shares 4-year-old son Miles.

"I feel like I'm so cut out to be a godmother. And I will be a mother, I will adopt or do something at some point," Cummings adds, as Teigen agrees, "You are so incredible with kids."

Though Cummings teases Teigen that she can "take this back" if she wants to, Teigen assures her that "this is my plan."

"When someone makes you a godmother it's their way of saying God doesn't want you to be a mother so you can buy expensive s— for my child," Cummings jokes.

John Legend(R) and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram last month that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

She previously said she feared she would never be able to carry a child again when she opened up to PEOPLE in April 2021 about her fertility struggles.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said at the time. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."

