Chrissy Teigen Talks Motherhood — Her Kids' Names, Nannies, Paparazzi and More — in Twitter Q&A

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen with her kids Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is an open book when it comes to parenting.

In a candid Q&A on Twitter Sunday, the supermodel, cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host, 34, opened up about parenting her two children with husband John Legend (son Miles Theodore, 18 months, and daughter Luna Simone, 3½), including how she raises them amid her and Legend’s life in the public eye.

Her kids “could not care less” about their mom’s fame, Teigen said, and Luna in particular “hates” paparazzi — who allegedly have different techniques on different coasts.

“In New York they don’t really hide and they apologize when she freaks and stop photographing,” she wrote. “Here in LA, they’ve learned to hide more and you don’t know you’re being photographed. I’d rather know.”

There are perks to celebrity when it comes to traveling with her little ones, though. After someone asked what those perks looked like, Teigen responded, “No one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they’re creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane.”

luna hates them. in New York they don't really hide and they apologize when she freaks and stop photographing. here in LA, they've learned to hide more and you don't know you're being photographed. I'd rather know. https://t.co/i9aIKx7kdS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

I don't. I know they're being sweet. A lot of people touch and hug which is weird to most people but I'm also a toucher without realizing. I dunno. I'm not mad at touch but I get people who are https://t.co/hEqsLYZjqO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Luna’s name we didn’t think of til 2 days after she was born. But it was about to be a red moon and the sky was incredible. I always had a different name in my mind, though. Miles came out such a miles. https://t.co/H01UtEuTPu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

We have 4 incredible people, not all at once. One will rotate and stay through the night. https://t.co/aSC4NB301H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

She doesn’t have problems with people coming up to her and her kids in public and talking to them, as she “know(s) they’re being sweet” with their intentions.

In fact, “A lot of people touch and hug which is weird to most people but I’m also a toucher without realizing. I dunno. I’m not mad at touch but I get people who are,” Teigen revealed.

She and PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive Legend, 40, have help in the form of “a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc.”

They also have multiple people on hand to help out with childcare, Teigen said: “We have 4 incredible people, not all at once. One will rotate and stay through the night.”

As far as her kids’ names go, the Cravings: Hungry for More mastermind shared that she and Legend “didn’t think of” Luna’s moniker “til 2 days after she was born.”

“But it was about to be a red moon and the sky was incredible. I always had a different name in my mind, though,” she explained.

As for the couple’s youngest? “Miles came out such a miles,” the mother of two quipped.