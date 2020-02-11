Twinning! Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna, 4, Model Together for Her New Eyewear Collection

Little Luna Simone is following in her mom’s footsteps!

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen, 34, announced the launch of her new eyewear collection with Quay Australia, her second collaboration with the global company.

“QUAY (pronunciation: ‘KEY’). Truly had no idea how to pronounce Quay before I started working with them,” the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared on her Instagram alongside a promotional video for the collection.

“Sorry @QuayAustralia, now I know how to pronounce it when anyone asks where my sunnies are from lol” she added. “My new collection is out now!”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and Luna Quay Australia

To make the launch even more special, the mother of two enlisted the help of her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband John Legend, to model some of the new sunglasses with her.

In two of the promotional photos debuting Teigen’s new styles, the mother-daughter duo adorably twin in a baby blue one-piece swimsuit and linen white shirt draped over their shoulders and tied around their waist.

Luna also matches her mom with a messy top-knot bun and headband, paired with some gold hoop earrings.

The only difference between the duo is their sunglasses. Teigen opted to wear her Jezabell Rimless sunnies while Luna rocked the Stop and Stare Twist pair.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and Luna Quay Australia

Last year, the Bring the Funny host revealed that she thinks her daughter might one day follow in her swimsuit modeling footsteps when she shared an adorable snap of the young girl posing on the beach during a family trip to Thailand in August.

“oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen captioned the photo on Instagram, tagging MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor. Her daughter looked adorable in the snap, posing on a rock in perfect model behavior while wearing a pink one-piece with her hands behind her back and flashing a smile for the camera.

Day seemed to agree, commenting on the cute shot, “Effortless beauty ✔️Chic suit ✔️ Owns that rock✔️ TOE POINT ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ #callmeLuna,” adding a string of laughing emoji.

That same month, Legend — whom Teigen also shares 1-year-old son Miles Theodore with — called Luna the spitting image of her mom after his wife shared a throwback photo of herself on social media.