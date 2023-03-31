Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Cookbook for School

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents of a new cookbook author.

On Thursday, Teigen shared a video to Instagram of their firstborn daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, going over a food-focused book she wrote for school, showing that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

"Luna had to write a how-to book in school! If this ain't my daughter!!!" Teigen, 37, captioned the adorable video of Luna going over her project, titled How To Make Ranch Dressing.

In the clip, Luna sat on the couch in dark jeans, a white tank, with her curly hair pulled into little pigtail buns while her mom filmed her. "Today, I will teach you how to make ranch dressing," Luna began, reading her hand-drawn book with a colorful illustration of a bottle of ranch on the cover.

"Step one, get buttermilk. Step two, get a medium-sized bowl," she said, continuing: "Step three, get mayonnaise, step four, get ... a one-cup measuring cup," she instructed, at first having slight difficulty reading her own words. After executing the line, Luna looked up at mom with a sweet smile and laugh and then carried on with her presentation.

"Ranch dressing is something you use for salads," Luna added in her description of the food item, then began to trail off and get a little distracted before the end of the video.

"So proud!" her dad wrote in the comments, while the Teigen added a follow-up comment to her caption: "I'm so proud I have instilled in her the knowledge that the only ranch is buttermilk ranch!"

The Cravings cookbook author — who also shares Miles Theodore, 4½, and 10-week-old Esti Maxine with Legend — opened up about mom life on March 22 in an interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, joking about how she copes during overwhelmed times.

"I get the iPad now," Teigen said of the parenting trend with younger kids being digitally submerged in Apple products these days. "My excuse is Miles is a dinosaur genius; because of the iPad, he can recite every name, every everything. Luna is, like, designing clothes. So it's not, it's not all bad."

Asked whether Teigen's oldest children realize the family they were born into, the model explained there was some awareness there. "They know, like, photographers and stuff," she said. "Like they'll be like, 'My friend said that they saw you on The Voice last night' … they get it, but not really."

"And we're still not, you know, you're never gonna be cool to them anyway," Tiegen said.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

With baby Esti's January arrival still fresh, Teigen and Legend still marvel at their family.

"I know ... crazy," she acknowledged to Extra of their growing brood. "At least it's fun and at least it's funny John and I can look at each other and be like, 'Oh, my God, like, what were we thinking?' which happens anytime we're like, 'Oh, we felt good about leaving the house today…' It's a caravan."

"[It's] very exciting," Legend told PEOPLE in an interview last month. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," the "All of Me" hitmaker added about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."