Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video Sent by Her Kids While She's Away: 'We Miss You So Much'

Chrissy Teigen's kids are sending their love while Mom is away.

On Monday night, the Cravings: All Together author shared three videos on Instagram that were sent to her while she's apart from her children, whom she shares with husband John Legend. In the adorable messages, 3-year-old Miles Theodore and 5-year-old Luna Simone tell Teigen they miss her and want her to call them ASAP.

"Hi Mom. We miss you so much. As soon as you see this video, please call us," says Luna as Miles playfully repeats after his sister while holding a Lion King book and wearing a Spider-Man costume. "Because we love you so much and hope to call you soon."

"My entire heart!!!!!!" Teigen, 35, captioned the post.

Back in April, Teigen revealed the hilarious reason Luna makes more appearances on Teigen's social media pages than her little brother. Alongside several photos of Luna dressed in a princess outfit from her fifth birthday celebration, Teigen wrote, " 'Why do you post Luna so much more' you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he's always butt a-- naked."

Minutes later, Teigen then wrote in her next post, "Here is what getting a picture of miles is like" alongside a video of him closing his eyes as his mom attempted to snap a photo.

Luna is "exactly" like Teigen, the star told PEOPLE earlier this year.