Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Video of Baby Daughter Esti Spending Time with Mom: Watch

Chrissy Teigen is giving a glimpse at quiet moments with her baby girl.

The mom of three, 37, shared a sweet video of her 7-week-old daughter Esti Maxine on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the infant cooing while resting on her mom's legs.

Baby Esti, whom Teigen shares with husband John Legend, looks up at Teigen with wide eyes as she wears a pink jumper and animal-printed onesie.

Along with Esti, Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

Earlier on Wednesday, Teigen shared a cute shot of her spending time with Luna and Esti on International Women's Day.

"My girls 💕," she captioned the picture of the trio hanging out on the couch together.

Legend recently shared his own admiration for Teigen and his kids while out at the Jake Arnold for Crate & Barrel Launch Party in Los Angeles last month.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the carpet, he said he was in awe of how his wife is recovering from the cesarean delivery of Esti on Jan. 13.

"There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it," Legend said. "She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that."

"[It's] very exciting," added the EGOT winner of his family. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and [it] just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he continued about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."