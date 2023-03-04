Chrishell Stause Praises 'Wonderful' Mom Heather Rae El Moussa After Baby Son's Birth

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting some kind words from friend Chrishell Strause.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, praised El Moussa for her maternal skills while talking to E! News at the Laneige + Innisfree's K-BEAUTY VIP Party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"She is already a wonderful mom because I've seen her be a mom to Tarek's kids, and she's so amazing," Strause said about El Moussa, who is stepmom to husband Tarek's children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, which he shares with ex Christina Hall.

Strause also shared that she is going to meet El Moussa's newborn son "in a couple days."

"I'm very excited, and I know she's gonna be the best mom, because she already is," she said.

Heather and Tarek welcomed their son on Jan. 31 and announced his birth on Instagram in a joint statement writing, "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

A few weeks later they revealed his full name: Tristan Jay El Moussa. They explained that they chose the moniker as Tarek was originally supposed to be named Tristan and his middle name came from Heather's dad's middle name.

She also shared her tough experience birthing Tristan, saying she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low. Which was terrifying."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

El Moussa has been periodically providing updates on baby Tristan to her Instagram. In late February, she revealed to her followers that the newborn had jaundice and tongue, cheek and lip ties, which causes difficulty latching during breastfeeding.

She said the condition "made it very hard for him to latch and suck, and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat, so his weight was dropping."

With some help from her lactation specialist, she said she was able to get his tongue tie fixed. Now, "He's latching so well on the left side, and we're still working on the right side using non-traditional positions."

"But, I love it. I love skin-to-skin. I love breastfeeding," she said in another post, noting that she has been "producing a lot of milk," but overall found the learning curve "harder than expected."