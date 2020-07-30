Chris Sullivan, know for playing Toby on This Is Us, and wife Rachel announced they were expecting their first child in January

This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Welcome Son Bear Maxwell

"Us" just became one member bigger for Chris Sullivan!

The This Is Us star, 40, and his wife Rachel welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:02 p.m., he confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bear Maxwell Sullivan arrived weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz., and measuring 20½ inches long. Sullivan also announced the birth on his Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Bear's feet.

"[Bear] and Rachel are both very healthy and recovering well and are resting," the new dad tells PEOPLE. "As far as the name announcement goes, we designed a puzzle to send to our family members as a fun way to announce his name and to keep us all connected during quarantine — kind of a group activity to reach across the land. It's both information and something to do. And the reveal of our first son's name."

"Everybody had a great time. It was kind of set up like a contest — everyone had a time when they could start and everyone had to send us a photo when it was finished," Sullivan adds. "Everyone is very excited to meet Bear, and hopefully in the next few months, we'll be able to introduce him to all of his friends and family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom courtesy chris sullivan

Sullivan and Rachel, who wed in 2010, announced their baby on the way in January, sharing an ultrasound photo on their respective Instagram accounts — with Sullivan playfully revealing the sex of their baby on the way.

"WE'RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!" the actor captioned his post, which included several phallic symbols.

Meanwhile, the then-expectant mom gave updates on her pregnancy thus far. "It's TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan Talks About the Depression and Pregnancy Storylines

"Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I'm just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment … life is good!" Rachel continued, adding the hashtags, "#gratitude," "#pregnancy" "#naptime" and "#love."

Sullivan's This Is Us costars shared their congratulations in the comments section, with Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, leaving several blue heart emojis.