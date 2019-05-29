Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Reveals Their Newborn's Sex and Shares First Photo of Baby's Face

Image zoom Chris and Morgane Stapleton's son Morgane Stapleton/Instagram

It’s another boy for Chris Stapleton!

The country superstar’s wife Morgane revealed the sex of the couple’s fifth child on Instagram Wednesday, posting a black-and-white hospital snapshot of the newborn in celebration of his 1-month milestone.

“Sweet boy … It’s hard believe almost a month has already gone by,” she captioned the post. “Time flies faster than I ever thought imaginable. My heart is so full!”

The photo also marked the first the couple have shared of their baby boy’s face. Alongside his birth announcement on Mother’s Day, Morgane posted an image of his tiny hand.

“The most perfect Mother’s day … I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today!” she wrote alongside the cute snapshot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Morgane and Chris Stapleton Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic

RELATED: Chris Stapleton Thanks Pregnant Wife Morgane and Soon-to-Be Five Kids Onstage at the CMAs

The couple, who wed in 2007, are also parents to three sons (including twin boys they welcomed in April 2018) and one daughter, but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

Their latest arrival was welcomed with well wishes from several famous pals, including actor Josh Brolin, who wrote, “❤️Happy Mama’s Day!!!!🙏.”

Second-time mom-to-be Margo Price chimed in sweetly with, “You are a super mama! Sending all 7 of you love today 💖💖💖”

Image zoom Morgane and Chris Stapleton Lester Cohen/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Open up about Baby No. 5

Walking the red carpet together in February during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, the “Millionaire” singer, 41, and his wife, 36, posed for photos while the latter showed off her baby bump under a long billowing blue dress.

Morgane — who was pregnant at the show for the second year in a row! — pulled the look together with sandals and a black clutch, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves. Stapleton kept it simple yet debonair in a black suit, black shoes and a cowboy hat.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on the red carpet, the couple said they were due in the spring while Morgane admitted she was taking bathroom breaks “every 30 minutes, if I’m hydrated. It’s gonna be a lot tonight.”