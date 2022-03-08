Chris Stapleton's Oldest Kids Make Rare Appearance at 2022 ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane are parents to five children

Chris Stapleton's support system was front and center for his big night at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 43-year-old country star attended the Las Vegas event Monday night alongside his wife Morgane Stapleton and two of their children, son Waylon and daughter Ada.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the rare appearance, the four posed together in coordinating suits prior to entering Allegiant Stadium. Stapleton styled a black suit with brown boots and a matching brown cowboy hat while Morgane rocked a bright red pants suit paired with a black clutch purse. Meanwhile, both children donned all-black suits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer later took home the male artist of the year award, beating out Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett for the win. When Stapleton's name was called for the prestigious award, his children sweetly jumped out of their seats in celebration for their dad.

During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Morgane, whom he called "my rock," and said everything he does "is because of her." He also gave a shout out to Waylon and Ada, noting to the audience that his son celebrated his 13th birthday on Monday.

The "Broken Halos" singer keeps his children and family life extremely private. Stapleton and his wife welcomed their fifth child in May 2019, Morgane announced on Instagram at the time.

"The most perfect Mother's day… I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" she captioned her post.

Morgane did not reveal the name or sex of the baby but did share a sweet photo of the newborn's arm in a mustard-and-white striped outfit.