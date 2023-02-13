Chris Stapleton's Oldest Kids Attend Super Bowl 2023 to Watch Dad Sing National Anthem: Photos

Chris Stapleton's son Waylon, 13, and daughter Ada, 12, joined the singer at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday

Published on February 13, 2023 11:20 AM
Ada Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, and Wayland Stapleton attend Super Bowl LVII
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Country singer Chris Stapleton had the support of his family as he sang the national anthem on football's biggest night.

Along with wife Morgane, the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer, 44, was supported by two of their oldest kids, daughter Ada, 12, and son Waylon, 13, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ada was photographed at the event wearing a colorful varsity jacket that featured special Super Bowl patches, which she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and a pair of Airpods Max headphones around her neck.

Her older brother Waylon sported a special Super Bowl LVII Hawaiian shirt paired with a coordinating straw hat.

Along with Ada and Waylon, Stapleton and Morgane are also parents to twin sons Macon and Samuel, 4, and a 3-year-old son whose name they have yet to announce.

Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem ahead of kick-off Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII
Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

During Stapleton's national anthem performance, Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in 2021's feature film CODA, performed American sign language alongside the artist.

Stapleton and Morgane have chosen to keep their kids mostly out of the spotlight throughout the years. The musician explained this decision backstage at the 2018 CMA Fest.

According to The Boot, he said, "I signed up for this, my children did not. I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They're children, and they deserve the chance to be children."

Morgane Stapleton, Ada Stapleton, Wayland Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Denise Truscello/Getty

Earlier that year, Stapleton shared the best advice he could give his kids with Extra at the 2018 CMA Awards: "Be kind, be yourself … and that's probably it. Beyond that, follow your heart."

The oldest Stapleton kids recently walked the red carpet in March 2022 at the ACM Awards. Waylon matched his younger sister in a black suit at the event. When Stapleton's name was announced as the winner of the Male Artist of the Year Award, both kids sweetly jumped out of their seats in celebration of their dad.

During the singer's acceptance speech, the award-winning artist gave a shout-out to his wife and kids, telling the audience that Waylon recently celebrated his 13th birthday.

