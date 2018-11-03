Chris Stapleton Announces Wife Morgane Is Pregnant Just 7 Months After Delivering Twins

Baby makes five for Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane!

Just seven months after the couple welcomed twin boys, the father of four announced that he and his wife are expecting their fifth child during his concert on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

“Some of you may know that we have four children,” the musician said, according to a video published by The Blast. “We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

A rep for Stapleton had no comment on the news.

On Saturday, Stapleton — who is nominated five times at the CMA Awards on Nov. 14 — posted a series of photos from the concert on Instagram but did not address his special announcement.

Chris and Morgane, who wed in 2007, are already parents to three sons and one daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

