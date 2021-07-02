Chris Pratt is dad to daughter Lyla, who turns 1 next month, and 8½-year-old son Jack

Chris Pratt Says He Would 'Love' to Have More Kids with Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Let's Go'

Chris Pratt is hoping to add another little one to his family!

The Tomorrow War star, 42, revealed on E! News' Daily Pop Thursday that he would "love" to have more kids with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, last August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pratt, who is also dad to 8½-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, teased that he's open to having "as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide."

The actor added, "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

Pratt also spoke about being a father of two, calling his experience "really beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger Credit: katherine schwarzenegger/instagram

"I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way," he shared.

With two kids around, Pratt said he doesn't "roughhouse quite as much as I did" and is more focused on wanting to "cuddle both of them," adding, "The high common denominator is just kind of this unquenchable desire to want to be close to them, be next to them, to protect them and love them. It's the best."

Earlier this week, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared how he and his wife plan to ring in their daughter's first birthday next month.

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Finds It 'Comforting' Husband Chris Pratt Is Already a Dad

The couple plans to "throw a party, a family party," Pratt told Access Hollywood at Wednesday's premiere of The Tomorrow War.

"The people who will be at the family party I see all the time so we're just gonna celebrate [Lyla]," he continued. "It'll be more about us than her because she's not gonna really know what's going on at 1 years old but we'll make it about her mom."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, welcomed their daughter back in August 2020. They shared the news and the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.