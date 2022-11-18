Celebrity Parents Chris Pratt Is the Ultimate Girl Dad as He Wears His Daughters' Hair Clips on His Mustache: Photo "My girls assured me that this in style," Chris Pratt wrote of his two daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 09:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chris Pratt/Instagram Chris Pratt is all for letting his daughters give him fashion advice. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, shared a silly selfie on Instagram Thursday in which he proudly wears his daughters' pink flower barrettes on his mustache. Pratt, who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, poses in a cap and black t-shirt as he stares into the camera while showing off his interesting new look. "My girls assured me that this in style 🎀," Pratt captioned the post adding the hashtags "girl dad," "also a boy dad" and "but he doesn't make me do this," alluding to his son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, shared an Instagram post with scenes from the couple's Halloween with their girls. In one photo, Lyla could be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another showed Eloise from the neck down, wearing a sweet bee costume and a black long-sleeved onesie. "A butterfly, a bumble bee, a garden fairy …and then there was Rip," the children's book author captioned the photo carousel, which also showed her wearing fairy wings as she leaned against her husband, who was dressed as Rip from Yellowstone in aviators and a cowboy hat. Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram In the caption, she also mentioned one photo where Lyla walked holding hands with a little boy in a ghost costume, who Schwarzenegger Pratt joked was her "tiny ghost boyfriend." In September, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a heartwarming Instagram tribute calling her two daughters her "favorite girls." "It really is the greatest gift to have daughters. 👯♀️ #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned the happy photo, in which she held Eloise in one arm while embracing Lyla with the other.