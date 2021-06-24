Chris Pratt said his 8½-year-old son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, has been to "a ton of sets" with his father

Chris Pratt Says Son Jack Was Harnessed In and 'Flying Around' While On Tomorrow War Set with Dad

Chris Pratt's little man loves to join his dad on set!

The actor, 42, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his son Jack's love for being on set, telling the outlet that it's an "old hat" at this point for the 8½-year-old, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, to join his dad behind the scenes.

"He has been to a ton of sets. He's got it down." Pratt told an ET reporter during a visit to The Tomorrow War set.

During Jack's trip to the movie set in Iceland, Pratt revealed that his son got to do more than just watch the actors.

"We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand," he shared. "He has a good time on set."

In May, Pratt, who is also dad to 10-month-old daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, shared that Jack is a big fan of his dad's movies.

While appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pratt said that Jack has watched "all" of his blockbuster films.

DeGeneres asked the actor if Jack has seen any of his films, which prompted Pratt to reveal that his little guy "sees 'em all."

Chris Pratt and son Jack Chris Pratt and son Jack in February 2018 | Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty

"Even the ones he shouldn't see," Pratt joked amid laughter from the studio audience. "He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff."

Sharing that he and Jack "watch movies all the time," Pratt continued, "That's our thing that we do."