Chris Pratt Says His 35K Unread Emails Made Son Jack 'Gasp' - So He (Accidentally!) Deleted Them

Chris Pratt's email is not for the faint of heart.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old Jurassic World star recounted on his Instagram Story a situation involving an overflowing email inbox — and the accidental erasure of the unread messages. Pratt explained that the notification of more than 35,000 emails on his phone made his son Jack, 7½, "gasp in shock."

Jack, whom Pratt shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was playing with his dad's phone when he expressed that he was appalled by the backed-up inbox, which the actor admitted was "a lot."

"It's mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything ... I'm one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test. It'll be like, 'Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email!' And then I do, which proves my IQ is about seven," he joked.

"And then I just get junk from everyone and I just don't erase it," added the Parks and Recreation alum.

"But I also want to apologize — there are a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and I didn't get back to you," continued Pratt. "If you're watching this and you're one of those people, I'm sorry. But I'm gonna try — I'm gonna try to get back to you. I'm working on it right now."

Pratt went on to profess that he would address 1,000 unread emails per day until he got it "down to zero." Little did he know, he'd mistakenly erase the entire inbox at once.

"Okay, trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread, and it just deleted them. So now I'm like: 'Oh no. I needed to read them.' But I don't know where they went," he said.

"If I owe you an email," Pratt added, watching his email trash bin fill up with 51,000 messages and counting, "you might want to follow up on that; re-submit, perhaps, the email, and then I'll read it. It may have just gotten deleted."

Freaking out over his mishap, Pratt sighed, saying, "Oh my God, this could be a real nightmare." But the Guardians of the Galaxy star soon moved on, quipping with a shrug, "Fresh start."

