"Sometimes I see [Anna] in him and sometimes I see myself," the star tells PEOPLE

With Chris Pratt and Anna Faris as his parents, it’s no surprise the couple’s little boy also has a funny streak.

“He’s funny and smart and very independent,” the Jurassic World star tells PEOPLE about his son Jack, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sometimes I see [Anna] in him and sometimes I see myself, and sometimes I see someone that is totally his own thing. He also is his own person.”

In the last year, Pratt promoted Guardians of the Galaxy and shot Jurassic nearly back-to-back, and dad and son stayed in close contact through “FaceTime, phone calls, videos, pictures, Skype and things like that,” says the actor. “He’s becoming very vocal, and things he’s saying now are just really special. Every day it’s something new.”

Image zoom



Bauer-Griffin

While shooting in Hawaii, Pratt was joined by his family, and according to the star, his tiny tot is now a pro traveler.

“He doesn’t even think twice now,” says Pratt, chuckling. “Jack is at that point now [where he’s] just sitting in his little chair, he’ll go and look out the window and keep playing with his toys. The next thing you know, we’re 30,000 feet in the air and it’s just another day at the office for him!”

According to the former Parks and Recreation star, his favorite moments are the ones with his family.

“I love the morning with my wife and son,” he says of what makes him happiest. “I love when my son crawls into bed and we lay there. It’s those moments that make it all worth it.”

For more on Pratt, his happy family life and how he stays in shape, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.