Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt has made a fan out of at least one of his kids.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star, 43, told PEOPLE at Saturday's premiere of the video game movie adaptation that his and Anna Faris' 10½-year-old Jack Daniel "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the eponymous character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."

When Ellen DeGeneres asked him in 2021 if Jack had seen any of his movies, Pratt noted he "sees 'em all," before joking: "Even the ones he shouldn't see. He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff."

Pratt said at the time that he and Jack "watch movies all the time," adding, "That's our thing that we do."

He and Faris, 46, were married from 2009 to 2018, and they welcomed Jack, who was nine weeks premature, in 2012. Pratt also shares daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 9-month-old Eloise Christina with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Faris previously spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting with Pratt and his "awesome" wife Schwarzenegger, 33, adding: "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."

The Scary Movie alum said in November: "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that. They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

Pratt voices the heroic plumber in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also features the voices of Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres Wednesday in theaters.