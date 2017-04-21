Ahead of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Chris Pratt gave son Jack a little lesson in formal attire, as shared by Jack's mom Anna Faris

Even when he has an important ceremony to get to, for Chris Pratt, fatherhood comes first.

Ahead of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor, 37, took some time out to help his 4½-year-old son Jack with a task that Star-Lord may never have to worry about but Daddy certainly does.

“1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial,” Pratt’s wife, fellow actress Anna Faris, tweeted alongside a too-adorable snap of her husband and son working together to secure Jack’s multicolored accessory.

Faris, 40, followed the sweet post up with a car selfie of the excited family on their way to the prestigious event.

“1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come!” she wrote, joking in a follow-up tweet, “1056am. My dear followers might see the fear behind my eyes in the last post.”

Pratt is just as complimentary of his actress wife, whom he gave a shout-out to recently for her love and assistance during his Guardians press rounds.

“Thank you for the support honey!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. “You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one.”