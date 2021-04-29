Chris Pratt Shares Cute Selfie with Son Jack, 9, and 8-Month-Old Daughter Lyla During 'Baby Time'

Anna Faris also shared a photo of their son Jack in honor of fundraiser for reducing preterm births

Chris Pratt is Star-Lord and a star dad!

On Thursday, the actor, 41, shared an adorable selfie with his two kids on his Instagram Story while documenting his day, which started with a guided prayer, quality time with his children and making his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt some breakfast.

"Baby time!" the Tomorrow War star captioned the photo, which showed him sitting on a couch with son Jack, 9, and 8-month-old daughter Lyla. (Pratt co-parents son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

Also on Thursday, Faris, 44, shared a rare photo of Jack when he was a premature baby as part of a fundraiser for reducing preterm births. "Please join me in supporting GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth) on Thursday, May 6th at 6:30pm (PDT)," the Mom alum captioned her photo. "I will be sharing the story of my son's preterm birth 8 years ago as part of @healthybirths 60 minute virtual fundraiser."

Another rare photo of Faris and her son, who was born in August 2011 at just 3 lbs. and 12 oz. and spent his first month in the NICU, was also shared by GAPPS on Instagram.

Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2018. Following their split, Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt began dating in the summer of 2018 and wed in June 2019 before they welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, together in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Faris confirmed her engagement to cinematographer Michael Barrett in February 2020.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, recently spoke about sharing photos of Lyla and Jack on social media. "It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," the mom of one said in March on Today of the couple being on the same page in regards to their children's privacy.

As for how her baby girl, The Gift of Forgiveness author said, "She's the best. ... It's just such a difference what a year can make, but it's the best thing in the entire world. I love every minute of motherhood so far and I just feel really blessed and really lucky, cause she's such a happy and easy baby."