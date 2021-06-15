Chris Pratt Says Son Jack Is 'Gentle and Sweet' with Daughter Lyla: 'He's a Great Big Brother'

Chris Pratt is fully embracing his role as a dad and is loving being "a girl dad."

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old actor discussed his latest film, The Tomorrow War, in which he plays Dan, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of elite time travelers to go 30 years into the future to fight a deadly alien species and save the world - and most importantly, his daughter.

Talking to the outlet, he said being a father, and specifically having a daughter, has helped him prepare to take on the new role.

"I have a daughter now, and so for playing a girl dad, it helped that I am a girl dad," Pratt told ET. "Parent and child relationships are a big focus in this film, as well as redemption and second chances, and so all that stuff really, really resonated with me."

Pratt shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris and daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who the pair welcomed in August 2020. The Jurassic World star continued on to describe the sweet relationship his kids have with each other, raving about Jack as a big brother to Lyla.

"Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be 9 and she'll be a year old," Pratt said. "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her," he continued. "You know, he's a great big brother."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have both shared details about their life since welcoming their baby girl. During an appearance The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Schwarzenegger, 31, told host Drew Barrymore that it's been "so beautiful" to see her husband in full dad mode. Meanwhile, Pratt has put all the celebration on her, sharing on social media that his wife is his "hero" for giving birth during the pandemic.

"I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough," Pratt said during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."

Along with the plot of The Tomorrow War taking place in 2051, Pratt also spoke to ET about where he thinks his life will be in 30 years. Although his kids are young right now, the actor already has his mind on more kids and even grandkids.

"I have two children now, so I'm really hoping by then I'll be a grandfather," he shared. "I hope I have more children. I hope I'm doing a lot of fishing, a lot of farming, and a lot of golfing."