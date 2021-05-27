"He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff," Chris Pratt said of his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Says His Son Jack, 8½, Has Seen 'All' of His Movies: 'Even the Ones He Shouldn't See'

Jack Pratt is his dad's biggest fan!

While appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Chris Pratt opened up about his son, 8½ — whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — and how he has watched "all" of his blockbuster films.

When first asked by host Ellen DeGeneres how Jack fared throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pratt said that his young son did "very well."

"He did virtual schooling [and he's] been one of the kids that really, I think, handled it well," he continued. "I think a lot of kids, their anxieties are increased, and I'm sure he would prefer to be with his friends rather than at home, but he did a great job."

"None of us ever ended up ever getting sick or anything and we stuck to really strict protocols with the new baby at the house, so he's been a trooper," Pratt added. "We've had a lot of fun though."

Chris Pratt and son Jack Chris Pratt and son Jack in February 2018 | Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty

DeGeneres, 63, then asked the actor if Jack has seen any of his films, which prompted Pratt to reveal that his little guy "sees 'em all."

"Even the ones he shouldn't see," Pratt joked amid laughter from the studio audience. "He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff."

Sharing that he and Jack "watch movies all the time," Pratt continued, "That's our thing that we do."

DeGeneres then asked Pratt what Jack's favorite movie is that his famous father has starred in. "I think he likes the Lego Movie," Pratt revealed. "I think that's, like, his favorite one. And probably Jurassic World."

Pratt and his wife of almost two years welcomed their first child back in August.

Noting that Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, "got pregnant just before the pandemic struck," the actor said, "I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough."

"You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard," he continued. "It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress."