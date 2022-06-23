Chris Pratt Says He's Running on 'Caffeine Fumes' Since Welcoming Baby Eloise: 'She's Perfect'

"She sleeps a lot during the day. At night, not so much," Chris Pratt said of his new daughter, who he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

Chris Pratt is a proud, but tired dad!

On the red carpet for his new movie The Terminal List on Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, opened up about his new baby Eloise, gushing about his daughter even amid some sleepless nights.

"She's perfect, she's so gorgeous," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight of his daughter, who he welcomed with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger last month. "She's so chill, she sleeps a lot during the day. At night, not so much, so I am working on some caffeine fumes right now. But she's perfect."

Eloise is Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt's second baby together, the couple also share daughter Lyla Maria, 22 months. Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

As for big brother Jack, Pratt said he "does a great job as a big brother" to his sisters. "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," Pratt told ET. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

During the carpet, the star also spoke to Extra about celebrating both Father's Day and his birthday over the weekend. "I had a very special week altogether," he told the outlet. "My birthday often falls on Father's Day so it's really kind of a summer week to celebrate me… I kept it super low key. We had some meals at home, I got to cook, I cooked a rack of lamb one night and some steaks the next, it was very special."

Pratt added to ET that he received a "hall pass to go golf" on the day before his birthday from his wife, 32. "[It] was pretty fun," Pratt said.

Also on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a series of pictures to celebrate her hubby's big day.

"Birthday Boy!" she wrote in her caption. "Happy birthday to you ! We love you so much! I feel like the luckiest in the world to live life with you."

She went on to sing Pratt's praises. "You're the most loving father, the most supportive partner and you have the biggest heart and we are so blessed to feel and witness your love," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "Happy happy handsome."

Alongside her words, Schwarzenegger Pratt also shared intimate photos of Pratt through the year, including pics of the two posing together and one of Pratt holding his wife in his arms for a kiss.

On Saturday, Schwarzenegger shared the first snapshots of baby Eloise to Instagram while documenting "May & June."

The gallery of photos includes images of the newborn resting in Schwarzenegger's lap and wearing a pair of Mary Jane socks, Pratt cooking in the kitchen and a batch of lactation cookies with a handwritten note that read "Welcome home!"

The next day, Schwarzenegger honored Pratt and her famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Father's Day, sharing photos of both of the actors with her kids along with a shot of the two fathers enjoying cigars.

"My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!" she captioned the post.