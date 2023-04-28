Chris Pratt Hopes Son Will 'Finally Think I'm Cool' After Seeing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)

"He's one of my dates tonight," the Marvel star told PEOPLE of his son, 10, ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 world premiere in Hollywood on Thursday

By Alex Cramer
and
Published on April 28, 2023 09:21 AM
Chris Pratt attends the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt is trying to reach superhero status in real life with his son.

The Marvel star, 43, attended the long-awaited world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Jack, 10, as "one of his dates" on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on the carpet, Pratt responded to whether or not he's achieved cool points as a dad for reprising his lead role as Star-Lord, saying, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

"Actually, he's here with me tonight. He's one of my dates tonight," added Pratt, who also brought his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger along for the high-profile event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The dad of three, who shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, then went on to talk about parenthood themes on-screen in the third installment, which writer/director James Gunn has said will be the last.

"The relationship between a parent and a child is definitely explored in this film, and there's no stronger bond than between a parent and a child," he shared. "And, yeah, certainly I can draw on my own experience as a parent when it comes to drawing and finding ways to be emotional and to push emotion."

Chris Pratt and son Jack attend Monster Jam Celebrity Event at Angel Stadium
Chis Pratt and his son Jack. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

As for his experience with his daughters, who she shares with Schwarzenegger, 33, Pratt describes what it's like at home being a girl dad to Eloise, 11 months, and Lyla, 2.

"Eloise is just starting to pull herself up. She's crawling around. She's saying, 'Dada.' She loves my guitar," said Pratt, who wore a lilac-and-gray-colored plaid suit to his premiere, with his wife in a metallic silver strapless gown with floral detail. Jack did not walk the carpet.

"Lyla's very, very sweet," he continued, of his oldest girl. Right now, what is she doing? She's a little sick at home, so I've been sleeping on her floor at night."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On April 5, Pratt shared more about being a girl dad during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I love it. It's fantastic," he told Meyers. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

"My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,' ' he recalled, laughing, "That's not something Jack ever said to me."

While Pratt joked on Thursday about waiting for his son's approval of him as a cool dad, Pratt previously told PEOPLE that Jack "really freaked out" however when he saw his dad on the big screen as Mario in Super Mario Bros.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," Pratt told PEOPLE on April 1. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Guardians 3, in addition to Pratt, the film also features Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova also appear.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters May 5.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy arrives for the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2023
Melissa McCarthy Calls Playing Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' a 'Fever Dream' (Exclusive)
FAMILY LEGACY: Tron Austin with mom Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the group TLC in season 1, episode 3 of MTV’s Family Legacy, streaming on Paramount +, 2023.
Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Kelly Kay Introduces Baby Spider, Talks Football Star Dying in Her Arms Before Pregnancy News (Exclusive)
natalie dodge St. Jude's Children's hospital
Mom Noticed Her Toddler Was Acting Strange. Days Later, She Found Out It Was Stage 4 Cancer (Exclusive)
‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Pregnant with First Baby: ‘I’m So Fortunate
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm So Fortunate'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Health: 'Bit of a Long Road Ahead' (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union arrive at Gucci Love Parade
Dwyane Wade Says Family Is His Motivation for Having Left Florida: 'Would Not Be Accepted' (Exclusive)
Laura Dern & Diane Ladd
Why Laura Dern Is Still 'So Angry' After Mom Diane Ladd Took Son to Get His Long Hair Cut (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Drew Scott Says Son 'Loves Nature' as Family Plans on Giving Back for His First Birthday (Exclusive)
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
bekah martinez and finace Grayston Leonard pregnancy
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)