Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are expecting their first child together

Chris Pratt Says Pregnant Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Ready to Pop' as They Enjoy Hiking Date

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are getting in some exercise before becoming parents!

With the due date approaching, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, shared a photo of himself and his pregnant wife, 30, taking a hike on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Ready to pop / still don’t stop,” the actor captioned the image, explaining that the pair went to the “top of the mountain today.”

In the snapshot, the couple stands beside one another while wearing casual workout gear, with Schwarzenegger standing in profile to show off her baby bump.

However, even though the podcast host and author may be almost ready to give birth, the actor admitted that he’s happy it didn’t happen while they were out and about. “Kinda grateful it didn’t go down on the trail tho to be real,” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt RoundPondEstate/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in April that Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt, who tied the knot last June, are expecting their first child together. Pratt is already dad to 7-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Opening up about the experience of being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic, Schwarzenegger Pratt said that her “wonderful husband” has been "very understanding.”

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," the best-selling author said in June. "That's been helpful."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt Has Been a 'Dream Husband' Doting on Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger: Sources

In a loving Instagram post, Schwarzenegger Pratt paid tribute to her husband on his birthday, which coincided with Father's Day.