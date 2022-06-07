Chris Pratt Praises Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Amazing Maternal Instincts' with New Baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second baby together, daughter Eloise, last month

Chris Pratt is feeling grateful to have wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt by his side throughout the parenting experience.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Jurrasic World Dominion on Monday, the actor, 42, spoke about life at home with his newborn daughter Eloise Christina, whom he welcomed last month with Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32.

"Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," Pratt told Live From E!. "She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."

The couple is also parents to 22-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, while Pratt is dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also said he's been on diaper duty for Eloise, joking that "luckily they smell worse than dino droppings, but they're much smaller."

"They are more manageable," he teased.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, the actor said transitioning from home life to the red carpet is like "going from zero to 60 in no seconds."

"At home, it's really kind of zero, which I love. I've shifted into a gear that feels so nice. I'm at home with mama and babies, and it's just fantastic man, I love it," he said.

"And then to be here, it's like, 'Wait, what happened? Two seconds ago, I was changing diapers and here I am.' But I love it," added Pratt.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed on May 22 that they welcomed their second baby together.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," they wrote in separate Instagram posts.