The actor and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to throw a "family party" for their daughter's milestone birthday

Chris Pratt on How He and Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Celebrate Daughter Lyla's First Birthday

Chris Pratt is ready to celebrate his little girl!

During the premiere of his new movie The Tomorrow War, the 42-year-old actor shared how he and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to ring in daughter Lyla Maria's first birthday next month.

The couple plans to "throw a party, a family party," Pratt told Access Hollywood at Wednesday's premiere.

"The people who will be at the family party I see all the time so we're just gonna celebrate [Lyla]," he continued. "It'll be more about us than her because she's not gonna really know what's going on at 1 years old but we'll make it about her mom."

Last month, Pratt opened up to PEOPLE about the "special time" he shares with Lyla in the mornings, during which the actor recently discovered a secret soothing technique.

"She's such a little wiggle worm," Pratt said. "The 20 minutes before I go to work is like our special time. And we sit out on this little chair or this little couch thing on the balcony, in front of the fireplace and there's this little heater, and we have our time together. It's like kid time. She's always wiggling around and you have to distract her with the toy. She doesn't want to just cuddle yet."

Pratt said Lyla has started teething and has been extra wiggly, but on a recent morning during their "special time," he learned a new way to help relax her.

Chris Pratt Credit: Chris Pratt/Instagram

"There's this little rubber comb thing that she chews on, it helps soothe her gums," he explained. "I just started brushing her hair with it. And I realized like, 'Oh, she's going to love to go to the spa when she grows.' I could see her just relax into my lap. It's kind of the first time in her life that I've ever been able to just have her really relaxing on my lap."

"I combed her hair for like 15 straight minutes. The only other time she's really ever done that is when she's peeing on me. So she'll like zone out and I'm like, 'There you go there, there you go calming down. Okay, you're peeing, that's why you stopped wiggling.' And so we had a really nice moment this morning," he added.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 31, welcomed their daughter back in August 2020. The couple shared the news and a first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.