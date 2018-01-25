Chris Pratt shared a sweet video of him bonding with 5-year-old son Jack on his farm with fans on Wednesday

Chris Pratt Shares Video of Everything He's 'Missing' - His Son Jack and 'That #FarmLife'

Chris Pratt is missing his No. 1 farmhand.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 38, shared a sweet video of himself bonding with 5-year-old son Jack on his farm with fans on Wednesday.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥️👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the clip.

“So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look,” he added. “A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Faris Reveals How She and Chris Pratt Are Co-Parenting Their Son: “We Surround Jack with Love”

In the video, Jack helps his dad feed their sheep, while Pratt is heard saying, “Good job, buddy!”

The actor continued, “As William Cullen Bryant says, ‘Seek communion with her visible form … go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.’ What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship.”

Pratt also gave a shout-out to Zach Williams, who provided the soundtrack to the video with his song “Chain Breaker,” jokingly asking the singer not to sue him for using the tune without his permission.

Pratt has been sharing glimpses of his life in the country on Instagram after taking “a much-needed hiatus” from social media following his divorce from Anna Faris.

“That’s right, fresh farm-to-table lamb,” he said in a video featuring his lunch of spinach and lamb straight from his own farm. “They are the happiest lambs on the planet. They are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer.”

“I don’t know how it even works but it’s amazing and if you’re a vegetarian, I apologize, I don’t mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch for my snack.”

Even Jack is enjoying life in the great outdoors.

“I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and Jack loves it!” Pratt shared in another post. “You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”

When Jack’s not helping Dad on the farm, he’s helping Mom in the kitchen. Faris, 41, shared a cute photo of her son baking a sweet treat on the floor of her kitchen on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering!” she wrote in the caption.