Chris Pratt Shares Never-Before-Seen Throwback of Katherine Schwarzenegger During Her Pregnancy

Chris Pratt celebrated his two-year wedding anniversary with Katherine Schwarzenegger on Tuesday, sharing a pregnancy photo from before their daughter Lyla's arrival

Chris Pratt is offering a new glimpse at his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy journey.

For their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, the Jurassic World actor, 41, celebrated Schwarzenegger, 31, by sharing a gallery of Instagram photos including one throwback image in which she smiles while showing off her baby bump.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby together, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020. Pratt also shares son Jack, 8½, with ex-wife Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017.

In the sweet caption, Pratt writes, "To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you're clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face."

"Thanks for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back," he adds, before joking, "Here's to at least 2 - 3 more years. #IfImLucky."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Pratt praised Schwarzenegger for giving birth during the COVID pandemic. Noting that his wife "got pregnant just before the pandemic struck," Pratt said, "I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough."

"You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard," he continued. "It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy 'cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress."