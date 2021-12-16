Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

The couple shares daughter Lyla Maria, whom they welcomed in August 2020

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is going to be a mom again!

The author is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt next year, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple, who wed in June 2019, is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Reps for Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt have not commented.

The exciting news comes shortly after Pratt, 42, honored wife Schwarzenegger Pratt on her 32nd birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing.

"You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything."

In honor of Lyla's first birthday in August, Schwarzenegger Pratt expressed her love for being a mom and shared a rare photo of her little girl on Instagram.

Since welcoming Lyla, the soon-to-be mom of two has also been doing a weekly Instagram series focused on babies and motherhood called BDA Baby.

"About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!" she wrote. "Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her."

Pratt has previously shared his interest in expanding their family, telling E! News over the summer that he'd "love" to have more kids with his wife and teased that he's open to having "as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide."

The actor added, "We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed their daughter Lyla back in August 2020. They shared the news and the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.