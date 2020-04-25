Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ten months after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are gearing up for the next chapter in their lives.

The couple, who wed on June 8 of last year during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, are expecting their first baby together, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The baby on the way will be The Gift of Forgiveness author’s first child while Pratt, 40, is already dad to 7½-year-old son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In addition to celebrating her pregnancy, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s book made the New York Times Best Sellers list for four weeks in a row. The mom-to-be has been on a book tour since March and has now shifted the scheduled events to virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their June 2019 wedding.

Schwarzenegger Pratt began dating the actor in the summer of 2018 and has gotten very close to his son Jack. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source said, adding, “Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one.’ ”

Speaking with Extra in January, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger said that while he was excited for his newlywed daughter and her husband to have children, the decision on a timeline was in their hands.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that,” said the actor and former politician, 72. “I’m looking forward it to, yes.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Guardians of the Galaxy star was initially attracted to his wife’s strong spirituality and bond with her family.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the insider. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”