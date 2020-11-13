Chris Pratt Hypes Up Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in Postpartum Talk: 'You Look So Good, Honey'

"I like your outfit," Chris Pratt also wrote on Katherine Schwarzenegger's video with Nikki and Brie Bella, where they talked about postpartum depression

Chris Pratt is nailing this whole supportive-husband thing.

The Jurassic World: Dominion actor praised his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's look from an Instagram Live session that she cross-posted to her feed after interviewing Brie and Nikki Bella about motherhood and postpartum depression on Thursday afternoon.

For the occasion, The Gift of Forgiveness author was dressed in a colorblock sweater, her hair pulled back with some tendrils falling in front of one side of her face. She accessorized with multiple pieces of jewelry, including a pair of hoop earrings and the nameplate necklace bearing her 3-month-old daughter Lyla Maria's moniker.

"I like your outfit you look so good honey," said Pratt, 41, in his sweet comment.

Nikki, 36, also had kind words for her fellow new first-time mom, writing, "Such an amazing talk today! Thank you! 💛✨🙏🏼" — to which Schwarzenegger, 30, responded with three red heart emojis.

In Schwarzenegger's interview with the Bella twins, they talked about welcoming baby boys a day apart (Nikki's son Matteo Artemovich on July 31 and Brie's son Buddy Dessert on Aug. 1), as well as the realities of postpartum depression. For Brie, her experience involved figuring out a different dynamic with her second child than the one she embraced when she became a first-time mom to daughter Birdie Joe, now 3½.

"'You get this FOMO of the old you — who you were before pregnancy, who you were before your child came into your life," she said, but "you're too embarrassed to say it out loud, 'cause then everyone's gonna be like, 'Oh, do you hate your baby?' And you're like, 'No, I just [miss] my old life.' "

"I think I was trying to keep up with my sister to not lose that part of me when I should've just let go and really enjoyed motherhood more with Birdie like I'm doing now with Buddy," Brie continued, "instead of trying to just not let go of who I was before Bird came into my life."

Nikki can relate now that she's a mom, and is "doing better" despite having "days where I struggle" with her own postpartum depression. "But I feel like I'm out of the dark hole," she added. "I was like on a cliff, about to be pushed over to go into a super place, but now I'm in a place that's so much better."

As for Pratt and Schwarzenegger's new life as parents, the couple announced the birth of their first child together, daughter Lyla, on Aug. 10.

Wrote Pratt in his announcement, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

"Everyone is doing well," a source told PEOPLE two days later. "They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital. They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her."