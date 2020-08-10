Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Introduce Daughter Lyla Maria: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter," Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt announced on Monday

Welcome to the family, Lyla Maria!

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed the name of their first child together on Monday, sharing the first photo of the newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the caption on both parents' posts read. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt, 41, went on to include two Bible verses in his caption. The first, Psalm 126:3, read, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."

"Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward," read the second, Psalm 127:3-4. "Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's baby announcement

The baby's middle name is seemingly a nod to Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother Maria Shriver, who commented on her daughter's post, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!"

Multiple sources confirmed the birth to PEOPLE on Monday. Schwarzenegger Pratt's brother, Patrick, also confirmed the news in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, saying that his sister and brother-in-law were "doing great."

"Just got her a little gift," he added while flashing a glimpse of a little box wrapped with a pink bow.

A source close to the couple further confirmed that the new mom is "doing well" and spent the weekend at home with her husband and baby girl.

"They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good," the source told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Chris Pratt (R) and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

"She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed," the insider continued. "Chris keeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

The source went on to say that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the "families couldn't meet the baby at the hospital."

"As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs," the insider added.