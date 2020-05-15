Chris Pratt Jokes About Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy Cravings: 'It's Been Tough'

The couple's little one on the way will join soon-to-be big brother Jack, 7 ½

It looks like Chris Pratt has been indulging in Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's pregnancy cravings too!

On Thursday, the Jurassic World star, 40, shared that he's "gained a little weight" since social distancing with his pregnant wife, 30, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, joking to Extra, "It's been tough."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like 'em so much," he mused.

The actor went on to discuss how he has been handling Schwarzenegger Pratt's pregnancy, candidly telling host Billy Bush, "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine… and she just looked at me sweetly."

He quipped, "I was like… ‘Oh, right, right, I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’ ”

Jokes aside, a source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt has been nothing short of a "dream husband" to the Gift of Forgiveness author throughout her pregnancy.

"Katherine is doing well, and Chris has been taking care of her," the source said. "Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together."

"Chris has been doting on Katherine, and the pregnancy has brought them even closer," a friend of the couple added.

The couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June, are expecting their first child together. Pratt is also dad to 7 ½-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt RoundPondEstate/Instagram

"After they got married, they couldn't wait to grow their family," a source recently told PEOPLE. "Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy."

A friend also said: "They can't wait for Jack to have a sibling."

On Mother's Day, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her own mom Maria Shriver, writing that the journalist and matriarch "made me want to be a mama."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world!" she captioned a photo of the mother of four throughout the past three decades. "We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama. I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember."